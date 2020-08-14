Entertainment

Joe Mettle exhibits dancing skills at wedding

Gospel musician Joe Mettle with wife and bridesmaids

Gospel Musician, Joe Mettle, tied the knot with his girlfriend, Salomey Selassie Dzisa in a plush traditional marriage ceremony in Accra on Thursday.

The marriage ceremony, dubbed “#Settled2020” saw his colleague musicians including Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Cindy Thompson, Minister Nii Okai and Ceccy Twum grace the occasion with exciting performances.



Actors including Nana Ama Mcbrown, Majid Michel, Timothy Bentum and Nathaniel Attoh also graced the occasion.



The ‘Bo Noo Ni’ hit maker and his wife, who both looked great and excited, danced their hearts out, thrilling the audience to cheer them on and also join the party.



Few weeks ago, rumours broke on social media that the Gospel Musician would be getting married to TV Personality, Berla Mundi but he came out to deny those rumours.



However, few days to their marriage ceremony, pictures of his real partner also surfaced on the internet, generating a lot of doubts about his marriage.

Today, the two have ‘settled’ their relationship in an official ceremony.



Meanwhile, it is also rumoured that their white wedding will come off at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church located at Community 12 in Tema.



Watch video below:





