Joe Mettle hints on how one can stay relevant in their field

Renowned praise and worship leader, Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle

Renowned praise and worship leader, Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle, better known by his stage name Joe Mettle, has shared tips on how Ghanaians can own their craft and stay relevant in their field.

In an interview with Mrs. Comfort Ocran on the Springboard Hangout Show which airs on eTV Ghana, he first noted that as technology is progressive, it is very important that people also keep upgrading their skill by reading wide and continually learning.



He also observed that a lot of people, although they claim to want something, get tired easily and give up especially when they are pushed around a few times but this only means that they are not really ready for what they want to achieve.



“Hard work is part of it. Sometimes, it gets tiring and there are sleepless nights but know that it also comes with sacrifice and that is where you sacrifice your sleep and other things. Sometimes, you’re tired but there’s a deadline that you have to meet for something that you have to do so you sacrifice”, he said.

Joe Mettle continued that as per the scripture, God has given humans the power to acquire wealth, hence, we need to make good use of that power.



He explained, “That power is the ideas, innovation, creativity and all other things but the Bible says after God has given you the power which is the idea, there’s a process that he’s not part of. You would have to make it yourself and that’s the power to acquire”.



According to Joe Mettle, upgrading one’s skill, working hard, enduring the sleepless nights and going hard through that process to gain the acquisition power are sure ways by which one can stay relevant in their field.