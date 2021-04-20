Joe Mettle reveals a secret to his success

Source: Skbeatz Records

Multi-award winning gospel artiste, Joe Mettle, has shared a secret to what has helped him to become one of the successful musicians in Ghana.

In a video shared to publicist and filmmaker, Skbeatz Records, Mr Mettle stated that 'service' is one of the fundamental truths to the success of his ministry.



"If you have the chance, find someone who has gone ahead of you, serve them.



One of the things I tell young people is service is one of the important tools in ministry", he stated emphatically.



In the early years, Joe Mettle used to serve under the ministry of the late Danny Nartey as his music director, as well as the lead vocalist for Soul Winners.



No doubt, Joe Mettle is reckoned as one of the few Ghanaian gospel ministers whose works and songs has really placed Ghana and Africa on the world map.

He is noted as the first Ghanaian gospel artiste to win Artiste of the year at the 2017 VGMA Awards.



Aside that, his works has won him exceptional and reputable remarks from many in Ghana and the diaspora.



He further advised young artistes not to assume they know all just because of the technology and the exposure that they may have.



