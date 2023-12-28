Joe Mettle speaks on secret behind 'hit songs'

Gospel singer, Joe Mettle

Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, says there is no secret to making hit songs.

He says that any song that God gifts to musicians, they trust that it will impact lives and make people better.



According to him, that is what is usually termed a 'hitsong'.



“I don’t think there is any secret to making hit songs. It’s more of what song God gives you and you trust that it will go far, that it will bless lives, and when it does, that’s when people term as hit. No one sits and says I’m writing a hit.



"You put in your best, put in your all, and just trust God that it will bless lives,” he said in a viral interview.

It can be recalled that the 'Boo no ni' hitmaker earlier advised fledgling artistes to have mentors.



He noted that one of the ways of getting better in one’s job is to also take inspiration from people who have done it before.



“In my generation we don’t understand service at all. Unfortunately the internet has given us access to certain level of knowledge to the moment we grab it we assume that we know it all. We don’t know how to learn from others who have gone ahead of us, we don’t know how to serve others who know more than we do," he stated.