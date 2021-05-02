Joey B discloses how he almost met his untimely death

Musician Joey B

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin popularly known as Joey B has made a shocking revelation on social media.

The rapper in a tweet, claimed that he almost lost his life the other day. He didn't reveal what exactly happened to him and what led to the tweet.



We do not know what exactly happened to Joey B but we can confirm the rapper is grateful to be alive to see another day.



The “Ranger” rapper also admonished fans to thank God for their lives if they are breathing today.

“Isn't it so crazy that everyone has a day they’ll die? like “omg I almost died yesterday” no silly, it wasn't your day/time. thank God while you’re here today,” the tweet read.



