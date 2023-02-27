John Dumelo announces second attempt in NDC Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primaries

John Dumelo was the NDC's parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2020

Ghanaian actor, John Setor Dumelo has announced his decision to contest for the Ayawaso West Wuogon ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Announcing his decision in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, John Dumelo said he had arrived at the decision following extensive consultations.



“After an extensive consultation with my God, my family and our party faithfuls in Ayawaso West Wuogon! This’s the second coming,” he stated in the post made on Saturday, February 26, 2023.



The actor some four years ago contested and won the Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary primaries but lost in the 2020 election to the New Patriotic Party’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



Following his loss, Dumelo had been rumoured as lacing his boots to contest in his party’s upcoming primaries in his hometown area of Santrofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe in the Oti Region.



SALL became an area of peculiarity as it was previously part of the Hohoe Constituency in the Volta Region but become orphaned in terms of parliamentary representation following the creation of the Oti Region.

The situation was expected to be rectified by the Electoral Commission ahead of the 2024 election to give the area a parliamentary representative.



Dumelo was thus reported to be looking at fulfilling his parliamentary aspirations, by ditching the competitive Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region for SALL which falls within the strongholds of the NDC.



The NDC on Tuesday, February 23, 2023, opened nominations for its upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.



While nomination for the presidential primaries closed on Friday, the party officially closed nominations in the parliamentary primaries on Saturday.



The announcement brings to three the total number of individuals in the NDC who have thus filed to contest in the Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries.

They include besides the actor, the CEO of the Ghana Movie Awards, Fred Nuamah and a former Vice President of the University of Ghana SRC, Moses Baafi Acheampong who had all announced their interest in the ticket.







GA/SARA