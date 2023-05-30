1
Menu
Entertainment

John Dumelo expresses deep disappointment in former friend Frederick Nuamah ahead of NDC primaries

Fred And John Dumelo We.png John Dumelo and friend Fred Nuamah

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor and political aspirant, John Dumelo, has opened up about his sentiments regarding the behavior of his former friend and best man, Frederick Nuamah, during the lead-up to the Ayawaso West Wuoguon NDC parliamentary primaries.

In response to a question on Twitter on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from a curious fan about his relationship with his opponent, Dumelo expressed that "betrayal is an understatement," further escalating the tension between the two prominent figures.

The feud between Dumelo and Nuamah initially arose in March when Nuamah accused Dumelo of reneging on his promise to abstain from contesting in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

This accusation followed an interview Dumelo gave to Graphic Showbiz, where he openly expressed his disappointment about Dumelo's alleged change of heart.

According to Nuamah, Dumelo even gave his blessings when the former decided to pursue his own candidacy. The revelation deeply hurt Dumelo, who vehemently denied the accusations and felt a profound sense of betrayal.

As the dust settled, both individuals found themselves vying for the opportunity to represent the party in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) postponed the primaries, leaving the specific date undisclosed.

Despite their fallout, Fred Nuamah had expressed intentions to mend his relationship with Mr. Dumelo. However, it appears that their efforts have been unsuccessful thus far.

"John Dumelo is not my friend; he is my brother, and I would never allow politics to come between us, nor would I allow politics to destroy our brotherhood," Nuamah stated. He emphasized that their political party, the NDC, is an institution that advocates for unity, making it in their best interest to resolve the matter amicably.

According to Nuamah, the controversy between John and himself, as members of the NDC, would be resolved internally. He suggested that the issue may have already been resolved, considering their close bond and the party's commitment to unity.

The alleged betrayal has strained their once blossoming friendship, leaving the possibility of John Dumelo forgiving his former best friend and reconciling in the future uncertain.



ADA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia