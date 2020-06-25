39
Entertainment Thu, 25 Jun 2020

John Dumelo flaunts new V8

John Dumelo has hit back at Ghanaians trolling him over his V8 saga by posting another car he owns – a V8.

John was on Citi TV for a gruelling interview during which he was asked about his V8 wahala when he tried respraying a state-owned V8 for his personal use but was grabbed by national security.

Dumelo stumbled when asked the question and did not have a particularly good answer.

Social media had a field day with the rekindled issue and trolled him quite a bit.

John, in an obvious response to his critics, posted a photo of the V8 he currently owns to show that whole thing had zero effect on him.

Source: Peace FM

