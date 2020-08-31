Entertainment

John Dumelo hilariously denies his wife a photo opportunity

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo with wife Gifty Dumelo

This is a scene we have seen played out countless number of times in our homes.

Daddy fuming while mummy takes all her time to get ready.



…and now that she is finally near the vehicle, that is when she starts giving out the day’s to do list for every tom, dick and harry who would be left at home.



The Dumelo’s just played out a very 21st century smart phones version.



While the couple were late to an event, the Mrs was just making sure the day’s outfit is documented.



But, it’s better if bae also poses for the camera…

Well, not if you’re make John Dumelo late to an event.



In a hilarious video shared by Gifty on her Instagram account, John Dumelo rejected her request for a photo opportunity.



Watch the video below





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.