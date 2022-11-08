John Dumelo launches 'Operation Feed Ourselves'

John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo launched his “Operation Feed Ourselves” initiative on Monday, November 7, 2022.

,”I’m happy to launch the “Operation Feed Ourselves” initiative this morning. The main focus of this initiative is to produce more foodstuff especially rice( from the Guan district and Northern parts of Ghana), tomatoes, onions and maize from other parts of the country.



"Another important aspect is to urge Ghanaians to add value to what we produce and consume Made in Ghana products. Hopefully this initiative will reduce our rice, tomatoes, onions imports by 50% in the next 6 years. Lets us all join hands to make this work,” the actor posted on his Facebook page.



He added that, “It’s a great time to be a farmer. God bless you and God bless Ghana. #operationfeedourselves”