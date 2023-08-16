John Dumelo loses mother

John Dumelo and his late mother

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has stormed social media with the news of his mother’s death.

According to the actor, the sad incident occurred on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.



The cause of death, however, wasn't stated.



Dumelo, who is obviously broken by his mother’s death took to social media to inscribe an emotional post that read:



“My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel.”



It is no secret that John and his mother shared a strong bond and this was evident in how often he flaunted her on social media.



Not forgetting their striking resemblance which becomes topical anytime he shares a post about his mother.

News of John Dumelo's mother's death came shortly after he was declared an unopposed candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), preparing to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in the forthcoming elections.



The announcement of the demise of his mother has drawn massive reactions from netizens.



Read the post below:





