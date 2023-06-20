0
Menu
Entertainment

John Dumelo's fiery reply to netizen's query about deleted Yvonne Nelson post ignites social media frenzy

John Dumelo Utv Popular Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has responded savagely to a netizen, causing a stir on social media.

The incident unfolded when a curious netizen questioned John about a deleted tweet he had shared on June 19, 2023.

In the tweet, John revealed that someone from the presidency had approached Yvonne Nelson, to run as a candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon district.

The netizen asked, "Why did you delete this after tweeting?" referring to the post that read, "I remember @yvonnenelsongh called me sometime back before the 2020 elections to tell me someone extremely close to the current president had asked her to contest in Ayawaso West on the ticket of NPP. These were her words to me: 'John, I can't do that to you, I told them no. I can't throw away our many years of friendship because of politics.'"

Dumelo replied to the netizen, saying, "I saw the delete button...decided to use it."

This sharp response from the actor caught the attention of social media users, who quickly reacted to his witty remark while many praised his ability to handle such situations with humour and applauded his sharp wit.

In another related development, ahead of the launch of Yvonne Nelson's debut book titled "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," it has been revealed that a close associate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had expressed interest in having Yvonne Nelson as a parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni shared this revelation on Twitter on June 17, 2023.

Yvonne Nelson's activism has been viewed by many political critics as playing a significant role in President Akufo-Addo's election victory in 2016 after he had previously failed to win on two occasions.





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:







ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Related Articles: