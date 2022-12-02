6
Menu
Entertainment

John Dumelo's message to Ghanaians on Farmers' Day

John Dumelo Farm Produce Actor and farmer, John Dumelo

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Farmers across Ghana have been celebrated on the occasion of this year's Farmers' Day marked on December 2.

Actor John Dumelo who doubles as a farmer is best known for encouraging young folks to venture into agriculture after recording success in the industry.

John who grows ginger, onions, yams, and other crops has highlighted the need for Ghana to add value to its farm produce before exporting it to other countries.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: "On the occasion of farmers day, let us emphasize on value addition rather than exporting our raw materials and importing them as finished goods. Let’s start adding value and export. Happy farmers day everyone!!!"

Ghana's 38th Farmers' Day celebration is themed: “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition”.

Check out the post below:





OPD/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin