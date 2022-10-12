0
John Dumelo's son chooses to go to the farm over school

Wed, 12 Oct 2022

Actor and politician John Dumelo has mad love for agriculture and owns farms that produce foodstuffs including yam, ginger, cabbage and onions among many others for public consumption.

Dumelo has managed to transfer his love for agriculture to his four-year-old son, John Dumelo Junior.

In a video published by the actor on his social media platforms, Junior was resisting all efforts to go to school.

"I want to go to the farm," the young boy cried.

According to John, ever since he started taking his son along to his farm, he prefers to tag along even on days when he ought to be in school.

"What I go through each day," he announced in reaction to the video shared.

Some social media users joined to beg on behalf of the young boy by urging John Dumelo to grant him his wish.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
