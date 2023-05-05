John Dumelo's wife called to the bar

Gifty and John Dumelo. Photo via Instagram

John Dumelo could not hide his excitement in a social media post on Friday, May 5, that announced that his beloved wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo had been called to the bar.

The latest lawyer in town has been showered with accolades by her husband, family, friends and well-wishers who have congratulated her on her latest achievement.



The Ghanaian actor who confessed his wife to Gifty published a family portrait that captured her two children, Dumelo Jnr and Maali.



"Congratulations my love @missgeeonly for being called to the Ghana Bar today. You are now Mrs Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq. I have cases for you already lol. Love you," John wrote.



Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq has penned down an emotional message chronicling her journey in law school. She gave credit to John for being her study partner and assisting her in every way possible.



Her post read: "See what the Lord has done. See what the Lord has done. What I have prayed n waited for come to pass. My profound gratitude goes to the Almighty God, my mom and dad for praying without ceasing, my sisters Sena n Selassie for praying for me and with me throughout this journey and supporting me in diverse ways, my learned friends Akua B, Emefa, Susan, n Elizabeth and lastly to my husband @johndumelo1 for being my best study mate even though he is not a lawyer this man loves the law… he participated vividly in my journey and the best part of it all is his skill of chewing and pouring. Thanks Efo you are the best thing that has happened to me and I am glad you a part of my story."



Check out some posts below:

OPD/