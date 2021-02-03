John Dumelo’s wife flaunts her curves as she sends him a sweet birthday message

John Dumelo with wife Gifty Dumelo

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, wife of Ghanaian actor and politician, John Setor Dumelo is celebrating her husband's birthday today with some adorable photos and a sweet message.

Earlier this morning, the award-winning actor took to his various social media platforms to wish himself a happy birthday.



After his post, a lot of his celebrity friends, fans, and loved ones wished him well too with great reactions to the photo he shared.



In the spirit of showing her hubby, who recently contested to become the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon as well, Mrs. Dumelo took to her Instagram to share some photos of themselves.



"Mrs. Dumelo shared two photos with themselves in matching white shirts and a pair of jeans with the caption: “Happy birthday @johndumelo1 may the Almighty God continue to bless and uplift you in Jesus name. Amen! I adore you, babe.”

She flaunted her curves in the photo and posed lovely beside her hubby in the other photo.



See the post below:



