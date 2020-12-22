John Dumelo spotted on set with Jackie Appiah

Tue, 22 Dec 2020 Source: Zionfelix
Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo has gone back to his first love, which is acting after he conceded defeat to Madam Lydia Alhassan in the just-ended parliamentary race at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.
In some videos we have seen online, he was spotted with his colleague Jackie Appiah and radio presenter, Hammer Nti on a movie set.
Just about three days ago, he authored a long post to disclose that he is hopeful of coming back stronger to defeat Madam Lydia in 2024 for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary contest.
See the video below:
Source: Zionfelix
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- John Dumelo reveals future plans after defeat
- Kalybos speaks about his current relationship with John Dumelo
- John Dumelo lists elections he’s contested, won and lost in his lifetime
- 'Every time I lose, I come back stronger' – John Dumelo speaks after parliamentary defeat
- Ayorkor Botchwey must apologize to John Dumelo – Prince David Osei demands
- Read all related articles