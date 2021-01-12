John Dumelo supports UG medical student with laptop

John Dumelo (r) with John Yao Avu

Actor John Dumelo has supported a Level 200 University of Ghana medical school student with a laptop following an appeal on Twitter.

The appeal for John Yao Avu was launched by a Twitter user, McJordan Dagadjor, who said the laptop will help Avu with his academic work.



Even though McJordan asked for a Dell / Toshiba / Lenovo laptop, Dumelo today presented an HP laptop to the former Keta Senior High School National Science and Maths Quiz contestant at Korle Bu.



“Thank you John Dumelo for once again honouring your promise of donating a brand new laptop to our brother John Yao Avu of the Ghana Medical School in Korle-Bu. May God continue to strengthen and embolden your works and efforts. Akpe. Mawu ne yra wo,” he tweeted.



In December 2020, the Ghana Report portal wrote about the story of Yao’s hurdles and struggles to stay in school. His story had been shared by a former student of his alma mater.

“When I was 8-years-old I lost my big sister, 18-years, to heart attack, and a year later I lost a brother and that refuelled my passion, I took up medicine to transform those whose bodies want to fail them,” he told the Ghana report.





Donated a laptop to John Yao Avu of the Ghana Medical School in Korle-Bu today. This is to aid him in his studies. Thanks @MacJordaN for sharing Yao’s story. Together let’s make Ghana a better place. #istilldey4u pic.twitter.com/pEKbDut0Qq — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) January 12, 2021

It is not the first time Dumelo is supporting tertiary students with laptops. In October 2020, he reportedly presented 4,000 laptops to students in his constituency - Ayawaso West Wuogon.Dumelo contested for the parliamentary seat in the constituency but he lost the race to the governing New Patriotic Party candidate Lydia Alhassan by a little over 2,000 votes.