John Dumelo takes his wife on campaign trail

Actor John Dumelo who is now the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, hits the campaign trail with his wife.

Mr. Dumelo launched his campaign at the Bawaleshie School Park on Sunday, October 18, 2020 and he brought his beautiful wife Mrs. Gifty Dumelo on stage to introduce her to his supporters and also to express his gratitude to her for being by his side and supporting him.



“The is my wife and she has been very supportive. All of you have also been very supportive. If we will win the seat, it is majority of the women here that will make us win this seat”, John stated, as wife who was dressed in party colors was seen blushing and cheering him on.



Speaking at the launch, the “Baby Thief” actor made several promises on the campaign stage. Prominent among the promises is his promise to devote half of his salary as Member of Parliament (MP) to the Constituency if he wins.



“When I enter Parliament, I’d give half of my salary to Ayawaso West Wuogon,” he stressed.



“The first thing I’ll do with that 50% [of my salary] is to establish a football team in Ayawaso West Wuogon,” he pointed out.

He said the Constituency is fed up with many gala competitions.



“It’s time to create the West Wuogon Football Club so that the footballers here can also get the opportunity to play in the [Ghana] Premier League and also go abroad.”



Among the dignitaries who graced the launch was National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, who canvassed support for the party’s candidate against incumbent Lydia Alhassan.



