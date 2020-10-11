John Dumelo walks in floodwaters to sympathize with victims

Some areas within the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency was flooded after a heavy downpour

Parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo has sympathized with flood victims in his area.

Per to the video he shared on social media, the actor turned politician was seen striding in the muddy waters that have displaced residents and left many stranded.



John Dumelo promised to fix the problem when the people of the constituency vote him to power in the upcoming general election on December 7 2020.



"How long can we continue to leave our West land people in this situation when it rains? When we attempted fixing this, we were stopped, yet those who stopped us are yet to do something about this in Ayawaso West. Take my word, I will fix this when elected! #changeiscoming#idey4u



It would be recalled that sometime this year, John Dumelo took up a personal initiative to construct a multipurpose bridge for people in his constituency who are worse affected anytime it rains.

The local assembly stopped works on the bridge after excavators and other logistics were procured and were on site. According to the assembly, John Dumelo did not seek permission before the start of the act of benevolence thus it was stopped.



However, the absence of the bridge that John Dumelo was constructing had left many stranded after the heavy downpour early today.





