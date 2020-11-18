John Mahama fixed dumsor - Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson defended John Dramani Mahama, the former president of Ghana, and pointed to the fact that Dumsor had been resolved before he was kicked out of office.

There were arguments and counter-arguments some weeks ago as to which government resolved the incessant outages of power that crippled the economy of the country.



The New Patriotic Party(NPP) claims that they have fixed dumsor, which was a money problem for them but former President John Dramani Mahama insisted that before he was booted out of office, he fixed the problem.



But the former President’s stance was defended by Yvonne Nelson who organized a vigil to drum home the need for the dumsor threat to be solved.

As far as she is concerned, former President John Dramani Mahama repaired the intermittent power outages before he left office, according to Yvonne Nelson.



Making this known in a tweet, she wrote ‘I understand you’re stupid…. My dumsor campaign was for Ghanaians to get their lights back on, which President Mahama fixed and nothing else, let someone smart clarify to you.



