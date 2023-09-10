John Mahama's official photographer marries in style

Francis Osei-Owusu and his newly-wedded wife

The Official photographer of former President John Dramani Mahama, Francis Osei-Owusu, has tied the knot with the love of his life, Regina, at the Pleasant Place Church, Christ Square, Spintex, Accra.

Mr Osei-Owusu, the much-experienced photographer behind John Mahama’s excellent photos and videos, has been receiving congratulatory messages following his marriage.



“Francis Osei-Owusu, congratulations my dear. God bless and replenish your beautiful bond,” NDC stalwart Obuobia Darko-Opoku wrote.



"Congratulations Francis Osei-Owusu on finding your forever love and embarking on this beautiful journey of marriage. Wishing you and your partner a lifetime filled with love, joy, and countless unforgettable moments together. Cheers to the newlyweds!” Richmond Atuah also wrote.



Well, wishes have since continued to pour in for the respected photographer, who is also a property valuer and realtor.

Watch the post below:











