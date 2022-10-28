John Mahama shouts out to 'gɔbɛ' eaters amidst economic hardship

Gari and beans, a delicacy that is enjoyed by many Ghanaians has earned a tall list of nicknames- Red Red, Gɔbɛ, Agyenkwa, and many more.

This street food is currently one of the most affordable meals under Ghana's economic hardship although some sellers have increased their prices under the worsening Ghanaian economy which has seen inflation rise tremendously.



Gɔbɛ, can satisfy your hunger and carry you through the entire day. All you need is to drink water. No wonder some call this food 'Agyenkwa' which translates into English as 'Saviour'.



On Thursday, October 27, Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama, the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) gave a big shout-out to the Gɔbɛ Eaters Association for promoting made-in Ghana foods.



Speaking at his lecture themed 'Building The Ghana We Want', he acknowledged both the young and old for eating local beans as well as grains that are cultivated on the nation's soil.



He burst out in laughter and sent the crowd laughing their hearts out when he commented on the importance of gɔbɛ at the UPSA Auditorium on Thursday evening.

"Let us consciously eat more of our local foods like yam. Local grains like maize, rice, our local rice. Cassava beans, gɔbɛ (laughs). Those of you of the Gɔbɛ Eaters Association. You are doing very well for Ghana because you are saving Ghana very important critical foreign exchange," he said.



The former president highlighting the importance of eating homegrown foodstuff added that it will "reduce the pressure on our currency".



"Aside from the sugar, those who are also eating, the Koko Eaters Association-koose and koko. Apart from the sugar, they are also doing Ghana a good service. This way, we will reduce demand for foreign currency and reduce the pressure on our currency and boost domestic production to create a win-win situation," said Mr Mahama.



