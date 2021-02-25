John Paul Mensah gifts fans breathtaking performance

John Paul Mensah, Gospel Musician

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Multiple Award-winning Gospel Musician John Paul Mensah has gifted fans and music lovers a breathtaking and stunning performance during his Facebook live band session dubbed 'Gospel Highlife Experience' on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021.

The virtual concert which was streamed on his official Facebook page staged a four-man band include Eddy Kay, Kiki, Yaw Mensah and Ewusie and was recorded by Engineer Jerry at Music360 studios.



The 'Gospel Highlife Experience' which is the maiden virtual concert by the 'Heaven is Free' hitmaker has really raised the bar so high for such an event, especially in the gospel fraternity.



The 2020 Western Music Awards 'Album of the Year' winner who is poised to serve Ghana and the world with great songs and amazing musical performances is well known for records like mobo word in, made be ma wo, gye way, yekoto wo, heaven is free, repentance amongst several hit songs.

John Paul Mensah is a Ghanaian based Gospel Singer, Performer and songwriter. Despite his profession as a Reliability Engineer, JPM has carved an enviable niche for himself as one of the biggest names in the gospel arena with his anointed and powerful worship Ministration.



Additionally, his songwriting prowess and composition has defined him as one of the finest songwriters considering songs such as repentance, heaven is free, okyeso, et al.

