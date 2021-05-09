Join forces with me let’s fix Ghana – Afia Schwarzenegger rallies Ken Agyapong

Television personality Afia Schwarzenegger is appealing to Assin Central Member of Parliament(MP) Hon Kennedy Agyapong to join forces with her to fix the country.
Kennedy Agyapong was seen in a video that has since gone viral praising Afia Schwarzenegger’s position on the current campaign ongoing in the country dubbed #FixTheCountry.
He said he believes that her call for fixing every aspect of the country and attitudes of the people in the country is spot on and needs to be encouraged.
Reacting to this she indicated that it’s high time she joins forces with the lawmaker to build a better country.
“Come and let’s fix the country because if we join forces we will make magic. We can even catch the President and give him some lashes when he goes wrong.”
