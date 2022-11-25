Jon Benjamin hosts Ghanaians in private chambers to watch Ghana versus Portugal match

Jon Benjamin watches Ghana vs Portugal match with Ghanaians in Mexico

During Ghana's football match with Portugal on November 24, 2022, at the FIFA World Cup Games in Qatar, former British Ambassador to Ghana, Jon Benjamin gathered some Ghanaians living in Mexico to watch the game with him.

Counting well over nine heads seated in the Ambassador’s private chambers in Mexico, where he is currently stationed, were some nationals clad in Ghanaian jerseys, beaming with smiles.



Jon, on the other hand, couldn't hide his excitement when he took selfies featuring these Ghanaians who looked ready for the game without knowing what the outcome was going to be at the end of the game.



A caption accompanying his post on Instagram read, “Currently hosting the small resident Ghanaian community in #MexicoCity for the #PORGHA #WorldCup game.



“Tenemos de visita en casa a la comunidad ghanesa de #cdmx para ver el partido de su selección los #BlackStars ???????????????????????? de #Ghana.”



With all the enthusiasm and zeal the former ambassador started the game with, it ended quite sorrowfully when Ghana lost to Portugal at the end of the game.



Although many spirits were crushed, some Ghanaians are still optimistic about the next game.

They believe Ghana will scale through to the next stage when they play with Japan.







