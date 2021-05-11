Jon Germain and wife welcome new baby

Radio presenter Jon Germain and wife, Nadia

Ghanaian musician and radio presenter Jon Germain has announced the birth of a new daughter with his wife Nadia Jeong Germain.

Jon on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, posted an image of himself clad in white with his daughter on his lap. Congratulatory messages have poured in from his colleagues, friends, and followers on social media.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, Jon Germain thanked his wife for blessing him with another child.



He wrote: “Glory to Yahweh Alone. Thank you…Thank you @mrs_germain for giving me (In DJ Khalid Voice) ANOTHER ONE. Thanks to Dr Chike and your team at Landmark Hospital. God bless you.”



Reacting to the news, actor Prince David Osei also wrote: “Blessed bro, God bless the newborn.”