Jonn Winner triumphs as Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year at Ghana Music Awards USA 2023

Jonn Winner

Source: GNA

In a remarkable achievement that has set a new milestone for both himself and the urban gospel music genre, Jonn Winner emerged victorious in the Urban Gospel Artiste of the Year category at the highly anticipated Ghana Music Awards USA 2023.

The event, which took place at a glamorous venue on Saturday night, witnessed an assembly of music industry luminaries, stakeholders, and avid fans.



Overflowing with gratitude, Jonn Winner took to the stage to share his heartfelt appreciation.



"I am humbled and elated by this incredible victory," he exclaimed, visibly moved.



"First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to God for making this momentous achievement possible. This victory is a testament to His grace and guidance."



The accolade wasn't just a personal triumph for Jonn Winner; he was quick to acknowledge the efforts of the organizers, stakeholders, and his fans. "I also want to express my sincere appreciation to the CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA and the entire team for bestowing this honour upon me. This recognition means the world to me," he declared.



Jonn Winner's success was not a solitary endeavour. He dedicated his victory to a united effort from a multitude of supporters.

"This triumph doesn't just shine on me—it illuminates us all. We achieved this together," he stated with a sense of unity.



He also extended his gratitude to fellow artists, industry gatekeepers, media outlets, bloggers, DJs, and his fan base, emphasizing their unwavering support and enthusiasm.





The journey to success for Jonn Winner began in his early years, singing within the context of his strong Christian upbringing. His musical prowess and devotion have led him to explore a range of genres, all with the common thread of praising and exalting God.His latest project, "Bless Me," resonates with themes of divine blessings and wisdom unfolding in due time.Jonn Winner's versatility has been a hallmark of his career, with his fans eagerly anticipating each new chapter he unveils.

He secured the Best Gospel Video award at the MTN MVA 4SYTE Music Video Awards in 2019, showcasing his ability to deliver visually compelling content.



His international acclaim was also recognized when he was crowned International Act of the Year at the Ghana Urban Gospel Awards in the same year.



As the curtains draw to a close on the Ghana Music Awards USA 2023, Jonn Winner's triumph lingers in the hearts of his supporters, symbolizing not just an individual win, but a collective victory for the urban gospel music community.



With a promising future ahead, Jonn Winner's message to his followers resonates strongly saying "This is just the beginning of the journey. Let's continue to rally behind the JESUS AGENDA. I am deeply grateful for your unwavering support. Together, we are a WINNING NATION, and the music can only get better."