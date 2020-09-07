Entertainment

JorgeTheRapper urges Ghanaians to support young budding musicians

Hiplife/ Hip hop Artiste, George Darko

Hiplife/ Hip hop Artiste, George Darko, popularly known as JorgeTheRapper, has urged Ghanaians to support young budding musicians to enable them to develop their talents to the fullest level.

He advocated for the creation of a trust to support young musicians at the start of their careers by offering them funding for projects such as attending master classes, traveling to auditions, making recordings, and commissioning new works.



JorgeTheRapper made the appeal in an exclusive interview with the GNA Entertainment on Saturday in Accra.



He bemoaned the spate at which young budding musicians were giving up on their profession; declaring that some people were discouraging young budding musicians within the creative art industry with insults on social media.



According to him, a number of players within the industry end their career abruptly because the insults being thrown at them were too much; which to a large extent demoralizes them.



JorgeTheRapper noted that particularly with music and movie, people might deliberately engage themselves in such acts because they wish their favorite artiste always stay relevant, however, this belittles the efforts of others and at the end knocks them off.

The Madina-based rapper stated that criticism helps to shape people in achieving greatness especially when it was done constructively; “but unfortunately it is a different story in our part of the world”.



“Why would you defame someone who puts smiles on your face when you are depressed; I think is not fair, if players in the industry would open up I think it will send some positive signals out there”, he added.



JorgeTheRapper revealed that, in throwing more light on the issue, he has just released a new freestyle video titled “Pull Him Down” and this seeks to address concerns about how people are quick to denigrate others.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.