Entertainment

Joselyn Dumas trends over porn content

Joselyn Dumas

Mon, 24 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the evening of Sunday, July 23, Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas unexpectedly became the center of attention on Twitter, as she topped the trends for an exceptionally unusual and intriguing cause.

The unexpected occurrence raised many eyebrows and sparked discussions among her fans and the online community as they wondered if the actress was indeed behind the tweets that contained porn.

Some suspected that her account might have been hacked.

At 10.20 pm, Sunday, Joselyn Dumas confirmed that her account was indeed hacked but fortunately, she recovered it.

She expressed gratitude to the people who assisted her to retrieve her Twitter account as well as those who called her to inform her about the developemnt.

In a tweet, she said: “Guys guys ugh!!! my Twitter was hacked!!! Thanks to @qrsyth@bra_perruci & @blarneybejamin for working swiftly to help restore my account and many thank to everyone that called and showed concern on here. I appreciate you all. Thanks #LoveAbounds."

