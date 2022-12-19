0
Menu
Entertainment

Joseph Jackson; the inventor who created the TV remote to enhance viewing experience

Joseph Jackson2.png Dr. Joseph N. Jackson via Facebook

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: face2faceafrica.com

His device is widely used at homes to improve the television viewing experience and while many may not know Dr. Joseph N. Jackson, he is a big deal.

Prior to making the TV remote what it is today, viewers had to manually turn a knob to change channels which required movement. But now viewers can run through a whole gamut of options without stressing.

Jackson is the brain behind the programmable VCR, DVR, TIVO, and television remote controllers. He conceived the idea in 1976.

Jackson is also an inventor, scientist, businessman, humanitarian and co-founder of the Black Inventions Museum, Inc.

Jackson was born in 1937 to Ernest and Octavia Jackson in Harvey, “Jefferson Parish” Louisiana. He is the fourth of eight children. At the age of 17 he went to work as an oil field tool maintenance helper. He joined the United States Army aged 18. In the Army he worked unloading ships in Alaska from 1956-1957 and as a Military Policeman from 1958-1961.

In 1975, Jackson completed his degree in Business Administration from Columbia College, Columbia, MO. He holds a doctorate in Applied Science and Technology from Glendale University in Santa Fe, NM.

Jackson’s fascination with inventions got ignited when he took radios apart even while a kid keen to find the people speaking. He attended a television repair school at night. He also owned and operated a Radio and Television repair shop part-time for seven years in Fayetteville, North Carolina. That experience led him to create the precursor of the V-Chip, technology that is used in the television industry to block out violent and objectionable programs that could be seen by young children.

Aside the Programmable Television Receiver Controllers, Jackson is the holder of at least six issued U.S. Patents in the area of telecommunications and Fertility Prediction Devices for females, as well as several copyrights, trademarks, and Pending Patents in the area or Aircraft security and Tracking Systems.

He was called upon by the network television industry to testify before the House of Representatives and several Senators regarding technical solutions to television violence years ago.

He founded Protelcon, Inc., in 1993 to market and distribute, the TeleCommander, the first empowerment television accessory designed to give parents control over the viewing content and habits of children.

His other inventions include a personal fertility predictor and a banding machine.

On October 29, 2009, Dr. Jackson received an endorsement from the Los Angeles unified school districts, student health and human services, district nursing services, for his Fem-Choice ®

Presently, he serves as patent consultant to many potential inventors throughout the country.

Source: face2faceafrica.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told