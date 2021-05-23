Joseph Matthew is the next big thing – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Popular entertainment pundit and entertainment Journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has labelled Afro-Gospel musician, Joseph Matthew(JM) as the next artist to take over the Ghanaian music scene.

Joseph Matthew has changed the spectrum of the Ghanaian Gospel music scene with his style of singing; a distinctive contemporary sound— a mixture of Ghanaian highlife, contemporary Afro beats and Rap.



He is known for songs such as ‘Hallelujah and ’Nyame Ye’ which literally means ‘God Is Good in the Akan dialect and ‘My Story’.



He is currently out with another smashing hit song titled 'Not Alone' which is currently enjoying massive airplay on TV and radio. Reacting to the song in a Facebook post, Arnold Asamoah–Baidoo labelled Joseph Matthew as the next artist to rule the Ghanaian Gospel scene:



“JM. The table of Men are yet to see this guy. Smh Joseph Matthew is the next big thing. Forget what they tell you. Go check him out!”Arnold said.

