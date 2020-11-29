Joseph Matthew wins 'International Artiste of the Year' at EM Awards 2020

Sensational UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Joseph Matthew better known as JM has won the 'International Artiste of the Year' award with his “Nyame Ye” song at the second edition of the Emerging Music Awards (EMA) which was held virtually on Saturday 28th November 2020.

Emerging Music Awards is an award scheme that seeks to honour and appreciate the musical works of young artistes who have excelled in the eight main genres in Ghana (Gospel, Highlife, Hip-pop, Hiplife, Afro-pop, Dancehall, Reggae, Traditional).



This year's edition saw twenty-five top talented emerging musicians in the Ghanaian music industry being recognized and celebrated on one prestigious platform.



JM who won the International Artiste of the Year Award beat stiff competition from Elijah The Worshiper (France), Bekey Mills (Australia), Tony 2 Bless (Italy), Melody Frimpong (USA), Esther Efua Yerenkye (USA) Francis Armah (UK) Rich Boggie (Germany) and Jide Williams (USA).

Watch video of how he JM was announced winner below:



