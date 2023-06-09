Journey to Accra’s vibrant nights with Sofie and $pacely’s ‘3AM in Labadi’

Singer and Songwriter, Sofie

Ride the sonic wave as rising star Sofie invites $pacely to feature on her 2nd single of the year, ‘3AM in Labadi’.

This global Afrobeats tune crosses borders with its fusion of vibrant instrumentation and captivating melodies.



The composition delves into the immersive experience of bonding with your crew in the vibrant city of Accra; whether it's chilling at the Labadi Beach, dancing in the club or heading to the hottest spot in town.



The song embodies the spirit of joy and adventure encapsulating the essence of those magical nights spent with friends. Sofie and $pacely’s voices effortlessly blend with the bouncy drums and smooth guitar chords in the song. The essence of the track takes the listener on a ride that they don’t want to stop.



Zodivc, the producer of the song did an amazing job composing the Afropop sound of ‘3AM in Labadi’. Sofie’s recent afro inspired sound is a collection of her experience navigating life in her 20s.



Sofie is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer with a soulful R&B sound that blends West African instruments and rhythms. She uses her platform to raise awareness and inspire positive change. Sofie has released two EPs and multiple singles, including her latest ‘SUV’ in May 2023.

She has performed at notable events such as the Chalewote Festival, Ghana's Independence Anniversary and the Women of Colour celebration in Boston. Sofie also opened for Stonebwoy at his Homeland concert in March 2023 at the Palladium in Times Square and has played headline shows in Boston, NYC, LA and Accra.



$pacely, also known as Elorm Kabu Amenyah or Keanu, was born in Accra and grew up in Geneva. He speaks English, French, Twi and Ga fluently and draws inspiration from various cultures. He remains a flexible creative, switching flow from English to French to Twi He formed the collective La Même Gang with five other talented musicians, showcasing his versatility in Trap, Afropop and R&B.



Enjoy the smooth vibe of the song and let it transport you to the wavy world created by Sofie, $pacely and the brilliant production of Zodivc.



