Joyce Aryee must also resign from the National Cathedral project – A Plus insists

Kwame Asare Obeng also known as 'A Plus'

Popular social commentator cum politician, A Plus, has urged the other remaining members of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, particularly Rev. Joyce Aryee, to also resign.

A Plus said Joyce Aryee must tow the path of integrity, just as her colleagues did.



Discussing the resignation of Rev Eastwood Anaba and Archbishop Duncan Williams from the National Cathedral project, during the United Showbiz, A Plus urged Rev. Joyce Aryee to also resign so as to maintain her highly respected image.



“I am very pained that my own mother, who I respect so much, is still on that board. She should also resign! She has been there for long. Madam Joyce Aryee is a well-respected woman in Ghana and she has to keep that.



"I am wondering why the Holy Spirit who whispered to Eastwood Anaba and Duncan Williams to resign, didn’t tell Joyce Aryee to resign too.



A Plus added that people must learn to point out ills and stand for the truth regardless of what might be at risk.



“When it gets to a point, let’s be able to point out people’s wrongdoings and speak the truth all the time,” he averred.

On October 17, the founder and general overseer of the United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, resigned from the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the National Cathedral.In a statement signed by both Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Reverend Anaba, they explained that the decision to resign was due to the failure of the government to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to the National Cathedral.EB/OGB