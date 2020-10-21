Joyce Blessing curses former publicist Julie Jay Kanze

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has rained curses on her former publicist, Juliana Ntiamoah, popularly known as Julie-Jay Kanze in a leaked audio making rounds on social media

In the audio message sighted by Ghanaweb.com, the actress accused her former publicist of being behind the reason her content keeps getting flagged on YouTube.



According to the visibly angry gospel musician, the email account that keeps reporting her songs to be flagged belongs to Julie Jay, and knowing her to be the computer wizard she is, she firmly believes she is the one behind the account.



“Juliana Ntiamoah, that is your name, the way you will suffer, it will affect your entire generation. I have done you no wrong, whatever you asked I paid. This curse will manifest heavily on your life because I have done you no wrong, yet you want to cause me pain…" she said in the audio.



Joyce Blessing who had a fall out with her former publicist and manager husband a few months ago claims that she had paid Julie Jay all that is due her and does not understand why she would want to cause her pain and suffering.

“The day you will sit behind a computer and type my name Joyce Blessing, may God strike you with this curse. No man will find you attractive, you will go up and down aimlessly till you go back to your village” … Joyce Blessing said.



She swore on her life that her publicist will know no peace until she kneels before her and begs for forgiveness.



Listen to the full audio below:



