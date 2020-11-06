Joyce Blessing is not in her right senses, don't bill her for shows - Julie Jay

The former publicist of Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, Julie Jay has stated that the singer is not in her right senses.

She disclosed in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that the ‘I Swerve You’ singer is psychologically not okay.



Until she recovers, Julie says she will not recommend her for any gospel event.



According to her, Gospel is more spiritual, so she cannot recommend someone who is cursing others.



The only time she can attest that her former boss has recovered is after she has stopped cursing and insulting her and others.

She added that gospel concerts need people who are spiritually filled.



The former Public Assistant of the singer also emphasized that she has no problem with Joyce Blessing adding that she even gave her latest song to some bloggers to promote for her following its release.



Watch the full interview below:



