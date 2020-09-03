Entertainment

Joyce Blessing is still my legally married wife - Dave Joy

Dave Joy and wife, Joyce Blessing

Dave Joy, husband and former producer of multiple award-winning gospel singer Joyce Blessing, has revealed that the musician is still his wife despite rumours of their divorce.

Speaking on Zylofon FM with Sammy Flex monitored by Journalist and Blogger, Attractive Mustapha, he said that there are processes in marrying and divorcing and that the musician cannot assume that they have divorced.



Joyce Blessing on the same show said that she is currently single and not attached to any man.



The gospel musician also added that Dave Joy is sabotaging her, blocking all her online accesses as well as threatening to mess up her music career.

But According to her husband, Joyce Blessing is just trying to gain public sympathy.



‘’Aside music we have a lot together so if she claims she will not marry me again, we have to sit down and settle everything ”, Dave Joy added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.