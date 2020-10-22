Joyce Blessing's former publicist Jullie Jay replies her curses with heavier curses

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and former publicist in happier times

The former publicist of award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing, Julie Jay has finally replied to the curses the former sent her way yesterday via an audiotape.

It will be recalled that yesterday, zionfelix.net carried a report that Joyce Blessing took to the bible to curse Julie Jay for allegedly sabotaging her various social media accounts, especially Youtube despite paying her every dime she supposedly owed her.



In that viral audiotape, we reported on, the singer nicknamed ‘The Unbreakable’ rained generational curses on Julie saying that: “Your life will be aimless, Everything you touch will end up in a mess and you will live a fruitless life”



Well, in her own reaction, Julie Jay has also in a very subtle way cursed with a bible quotation on Facebook.



She took to her Facebook wall to write the Bible quotation Psalm 109 which reads: “for wicked and deceitful men have opened their mouths against me; they have spoken against me with lying tongues. … Appoint an evil man to oppose him; let an accuser stand at his right hand. When he is tried, let him be found guilty, and may his prayers condemn him…” and more to reply to her former boss.

It is pretty obvious that whatever rift that lies between these two former work colleagues is not closing anytime soon.



See her post below:



