Joyce Blessing shares emotional encounter with Kuami Eugene on new song

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has shared some emotional events surrounding her new song ‘Victory’.

It’s been in the news that her new song was recorded and written by Ghanaian artiste Kuami Eugene and netizens have since reacted to the song with some applauding him for the great work done.



Appearing on the October 14 2023 edition of the United Showbiz programme as a guest, Joyce Blessing recounted what transpired between herself and Kuami Eugene.



According to her, “I met with Kuami and he told me Unbreakable I have a song for you. Then I said okay and he asked him when to come because I know he’s a very busy person. We all became busy at some point until one of my team members asked me how far with my discussion with Kuami and I told him I’ve seen that he (Kuami Eugene) was in London but he told me to call him because he had seen him around.



"So, I called him and he said he’s been wanting to call me so it’s good I called him and he asked me to call him again in a week’s time because he’ll be done with the song. So, about a week or two’s time, he called and said he was ready and when can I come and I said I was ready even that day so I quickly rushed to his studio,” she narrated.



The songstress added that she was so overwhelmed when she first saw and listened to the song and that she ended up hugging the artiste for 30 minutes adding that Kuami Eugene did not demand money from her as others would have done.



She also added that the video of the Victory song was directed by Kuami Eugene.

“When I got there and listened to the song, in fact, I began to cry because the song touched my heart and I hugged him for 30 minutes. I was so impressed with what he did because I know it’s not easy for an artiste to write a song for a colleague artiste and so I felt really grateful how he even gave me the song without taking revenue and other things.



He directed the video of the song; he did everything for me about that particular song, I’m really grateful to Kuami Eugene,” she disclosed.



