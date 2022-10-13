2
Judy Austin changes her surname from Muoghalu to Yul-Edochie

Judy Muoghalu J Judy Austin is a Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie's second wife

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Judy Austin has edited the name on her Instagram bio from Judy Muoghalu to Judy Yul-Edochie.

The actress, who secretly married her colleague Yul Edochie sometime this year after welcoming a son with him, has officially adopted his surname.

It can be recalled that sometime in June, Judy referred to herself as "Judy Austin Yul-Edochie" and this generated several backlashes on social media.

Critics while lambasting Judy for squeezing her way into an 'already married Yul's home, called her out for 'shamelessly' adopting his surname.

But currently, it appears that Judy now owns her husband's name with a lot of boldness and enthusiasm.

