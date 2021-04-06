‘Juju adverts and Mallams should be banned on TV’ - Rapper Opanka

Rapper Dadie Opanka

Rapper Dadie Opanka has called for the ban on all forms of advertisements that teaches the youth about getting money through the shortest means possible, albeit crude.

His concern is in tandem with the massive reactions which have saturated social media after two teenagers murdered a minor for money rituals.



The two lads had wanted to use the deceased for money rituals but their plan backfired after their evil plot was uncovered after which the police swiftly moved in.



According to a report by Graphic Online, the teenage boys aged 16 and 17 years, are said to have lured their victim, a 10-year-old boy identified only as Ishmael, into an uncompleted building and reportedly killed him.



They are said to have hit him with an object which resulted in his instant death.

The incident happened at the Kasoa suburb of Lamptey Mills on Saturday, April 3, 2021, between 5 and 6 pm according to sources.



It’s against this backdrop that the Tema-based rapper has called for the ban on all adverts on TV that promote money rituals immediately which is widespread lately.



