Julian Darksta sings ‘Progress’ for the New Year

Julian Appiah, UK based Ghanaian Life Coach

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

UK based Ghanaian Life Coach, entrepreneur and singer, Julian Appiah, known in showbiz as Julian Darksta has scooped out a great music piece for music lovers to start the New Year with.

His new song dubbed ‘Progress’ is a beautiful piece weaved with strong lines of positivity and encouragement, which is carefully crafted to motivate others to solely depend on God for everything in the new year and also being grateful for seeing the new year.



He has released great bangers like ‘Anytime’, ‘Bad Ronaldo’,’ Talk Talk’, ‘summertime’ and his new song ‘Progress’ which is earning a lot of buzzes.

Explaining his inspiration for the song, he said, ”Sometimes we stop focusing on our purpose because we allow people and things to stop our growth. If you put God first nothing can stop your PROGRESS. #Progress21 #Godfirst #putinthework #results #juliandarksta #2021 #focus #youneedthis”

