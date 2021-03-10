Juliet Ibrahim, Wanlov and other celebrities who have reacted to ‘Meghan and Harry's interview

Kafui Danku, Wanlov and Juliet Ibrahim have shared their opinion about Meghan and Harry's interview

Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey will surely be a topic for discussion for years to come, as proven, at least, by the widespread reactions on social media, particularly from a number of Ghanaian celebrities.

On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Meghan and Harry appeared for a CBS interview with Oprah in which they spoke about the racism she faced as a mixed-race woman married into British royalty, how the 'dark skin' of her child was debated during her pregnancy, security concerns and about dealing with suicidal thoughts.



During the two-hour appearance with Oprah, Harry also revealed that such problems had ruptured relations with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William.



Stating further the depth of the family divisions and its impact on their lives, the couple narrated how they stayed away from royal duties, relocated to California and so on.



But the explosive TV interview has since been welcomed with divided opinions from some Ghanaian celebrities on social media including the likes of Juliet Ibrahim, Naa Ashorkor, Wanlov the Kuborlor, Kafui Danku among others.



“So many men will emulate this and learn to live for themselves and please themselves moving forward. Thanks for leading an example. Prince Harry! Na man you be.it takes a lot of guts to choose and stay by your wife,” said Juliet Ibrahim.

“Colonials families do what colonial families have always done,” Wanlov Kuborlor stated.



