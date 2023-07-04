Juliet Ibrahim is panelist at Essence Festival of Culture

Juliet Ibrahim (middle) and other film personalities at the Essence Film Festival

Juliet Ibrahim, the renowned Ghanaian actress and global brand ambassador, left an indelible mark as a panelist at the 2023 Essence Film Festival.

The film festival is a part of the larger Essence Festival of Culture which has been celebrating African American culture in the United States for the past three decades.



This event has the largest per day attendance of any festival in the U.S. – boasting approximately 500,000 attendees over the 3 days that the event was hosted.



Juliet’s participation on the highly anticipated panel, "Clips & Conversations: Ghana's Road to Global Expansion," held tremendous significance for both the Ghanaian film industry and the diaspora at large.



The groundbreaking event which took place at the Essence Film Festival, on July 2nd featured the inaugural Africa House, which showcased exceptional films, talent and conversations centered around Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya.



A stellar lineup of esteemed actors, directors, and producers, including top celebrities from Ghana and Nollywood, united to explore avenues for advancing collaborative efforts towards global expansion.



The panel, expertly moderated by Vanessa Vanderpuye (British-Ghanaian model/actress), brought together industry luminaries: Esi Yamoah (producer), Juliet Ibrahim, Michael Djaba (producer/director), Chris Attoh (actor/director/producer), Angela White (producer), and Anwar Jamison (writer/director) to share their wealth of experience and insights.

These influential panelists delved into their journeys of producing remarkable projects in Ghana, while also highlighting strategies to propel the industry to greater global heights.



Juliet's inclusion on the panel added a touch of inspiration and prestige, as she is not only an accomplished actor but also a global brand ambassador representing Ghana's film industry. Her impact as a Ghanaian actor reaches beyond geographical boundaries and personifies the essence of diversity, embracing her cultural heritage while connecting with diverse audiences through universal themes.



With each endeavour, Juliet actively breaks barriers, offering a fresh perspective on storytelling and encouraging the industry to embrace new narratives. Her relentless pursuit of excellence opens doors for aspiring talents and promotes a more inclusive and dynamic entertainment landscape.



Beyond her on-screen prowess, Juliet's role as a tourism ambassador and creative advocate further emphasizes her commitment to promoting Ghana's rich cultural heritage to a global audience. Her passion, dedication to her craft, and enthralling performances have rightfully earned her a place among the elite talents in the film industry.



Through Juliet’s participation in the Essence Festival of Culture, the goal is to ensure that ongoing participation in this yearly event will help present Ghana’s film industry to a more global audience and help establish Ghana as a film hub/destination.



Juliet looks forward to leveraging the moment from this year’s event to continue the conversations and efforts to showcase Ghana’s extraordinary talent and potential to the world.