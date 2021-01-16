Juliet Ibrahim reveals she’s single, asks women not to just ‘settle’

Actress Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has admonished women to know their worth by refusing to settle with men who claim they ask for too much in a relationship.

According to her, a real man who adores her woman will ensure that she lacks nothing in life by providing her with all the finest things in life.



The actress, in a post sighted by GhanaWeb, revealed that she has been single from 2020 till date; adding that she will only settle with a man who will love and understand her.



She wrote: “One person’s “You want too much” is someone else’s “Is that all you need?” DON’T Settle!!! ... #WasSingleIn2020 #StillSingleIn2021 #AtoastToLife.”



In the earlier part of 2020, news broke that the love affair between Juliet and Nigerian rapper, Ice Berg Slim had gone sour after they announced that they had gone their separate ways.

Ice Berg later confirmed that he cheated on Juliet with another woman.



Juliet's recent post confirms that she is still single following her messy breakup with her ex-boyfriend.



See her post below:



