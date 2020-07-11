Entertainment

Juls invited to join The Grammys as voting member

He joins over 2,300 other individuals in the music industry

Ghanaian-British Music producer and DJ, Juls has been invited to join the Recording Academy’s class of 2020.

He joins over 2,300 other individuals in the music industry including songwriters, engineers, producers and performers invited to the Grammys as a voting member.



“The class was selected by a committee of industry peers based on exceptional contributions to the music community,” reads a statement by the Academy.



The members are to help “build a better and more inspiring world for music and its makers.”



The invited individuals have up to September 15, 2020 to accept the invitation to be a part of the activities lined up in the run-up to 2021 Grammy Awards.



The invite is another highlight for Juls, credited as the pioneer behind the new Afro beats sound, producing hit songs like ‘Skin Tight,’ ‘Holl Up,‘ ‘Anointing,’ ‘Shitor’ and ‘Bankulize’ for Nigerian act, Mr. Eazi.



In January 2018, he released a 5-track ‘Ojekoo’ to critical acclaim. It featured Bisa Kdei, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Moelogo, Siza, DJ Tunez, Culan Luke, Tay IWar and Nonso Amadi.

He won Producer of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 editions of the Ghana Music Awards UK, and earned a ‘Best African Act’ nomination at the 2017 Music Of Black Origin (MOBO).



He djed at the 2017 SXSW in Texas, at Hill’s Diaspora Calling in New York and Encore Amsterdam in the Netherlands.



Lauryn Hill, Sarkodie, WizKid, Stonebwoy, Burna Boy, Kojo Funds, M.anifest, Efya, E.L, and Yemi Alade are some of the high-profile artistes he has worked with.



Born Julian Nicco-Annan, he is an award-winning Producer and Disc Jockey.



He was born and raised in Clapton, East London and left England for Ghana when he was 11. He attended North Ridge Lyceum and Akosombo International School for his basic and secondary education respectively.



Nicco-Annan holds a degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Ghana, Legon and a Masters in Finance from the University of Surrey in the UK.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.