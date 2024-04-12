Junior Pope: Jim Iyke shares touching tribute online

Jim Iyke and the late Junior Pope

Popular veteran Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has joined the list of celebrities worldwide, to mourn the death of his colleague, Junior Pope.

Jim Iyke took to his Instagram page to mourn the actor’s tragic loss.



The actor, in a long touching post to his late friend, said the sad development has left him ‘broken’.



He wrote: “Dear Lord, I am no stranger to devastating loss, I will not dare question your will but my heart is heavy with too many questions.



“I surrender, but this one is a different pain, a different loss, broken in ways I don’t even understand, rest with God JP. Rest my dear brother.”



One can recall that Junior Pope died after the boat conveying him and other actors capsized while crossing the Anam River for a movie shoot.

Junior Pope and three of his colleagues died when their boat capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a film location.



The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed his death on Thursday and stated that three other corpses are yet to be found.



Following his death, AGN declared April 11 ‘No shooting day.’



The Guild also placed an indefinite ban on shooting in riverine areas and boat riding, and bared actors from acting in any movie to be produced by Adanma Luke, the producer of the ill-fated movie, ‘The Other Side Of Life.’



