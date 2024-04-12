Junior Pope: ‘River accidents' that claimed the lives of prominent Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities

The late Nigerian actor Junior Pope, and the late Ghanaian singer Castro

Castro

The sudden death of Nollywood's Junior Pope has reminded netizens of Ghanaian artiste Castro, who also passed away in a similar manner.



Junior Pope died on April 10, 2024, after he drowned alongside three others while filming a movie in Asaba, the Delta State capital during a boat trip.



Nonetheless, following the passing of Junior Pope, online users, specifically Ghanaians, have recollected the drowning tragedy of Castro back in 2014.



Ten years ago, Castro drowned at a popular beach resort in Ada while riding a jet ski.



The singer's disappearance left the nation in a state of grief and disarray, as his body was never recovered for a proper funeral.

According to sources at that time, Castro drowned in the Volta Lake while on a weekend getaway with Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan.



Per reports, Castro drowned in an attempt to rescue the lady he went on the 'jet ski cruise' with.



There was a glimmer of hope in the hearts of many that the singer would be found, until seven years later, was legally declared dead on July 6, 2021.



Junior Pope



On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, news of Nollywood actor Junior Pope’s death took over social media, leaving the movie industry devastated as it had already lost several stars this year.

The actor was said to have passed away after a boat he was traveling in capsized.



The actor and other crew members were crossing the River Niger for a movie shoot when the incident happened.



Following Junior Pope’s demise, many have opined that his death could have been avoided if he had worn a life jacket.



According to others, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and First Aid skills could have helped resuscitate him after he was rescued from the river.