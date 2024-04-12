Junior Pope: Video of John Dumelo refusing to join canoe for movie shoot over safety concerns resurfaces

The old video has resurfaced following the tragic death of Junior Pope

Following the unfortunate death of Nigerian actor Junior Pope in a boat accident while on location for a movie shoot, a video of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo refusing to join a canoe for a movie scene over safety concerns has resurfaced on the internet.

Junior Pope and three crew members died when a boat transporting the crew of the movie he was cast in capsized at the waterside of the River Niger Cable Point Asaba on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.



His last video posted on social media shows the actor riding on the speeding boat while noting the risk he is taking by embarking on the trip without a life jacket.



Following the incident, an old video of actor John Dumelo refusing to participate in the shoot of a scene over safety concerns has resurfaced on the internet.



In the video, John Dumelo, who was on set together with stars including Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and the late Bernard Nyarko, immediately jumped out of a canoe moments before it was pushed into a river.



Wielding a prop pistol and wearing no life jacket, the actor refused to join the canoe while raising concerns over his safety.

Despite fervent appeals and attempts by his colleagues to allay his fears, the actor insisted and refused to join the canoe.



The death of Junior Pope has ignited a conversation on social media over the safety and working conditions of actors on the continent.



Meanwhile, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced a suspension of all film productions involving boat rides following the fatal boat accident of Wednesday.



“Following the tragic incident of a boat mishap that claimed the life of Junior Pope and three other crew members at the waterside of the River Niger Cable Point Asaba on 10th of April, all films that involve riverine areas and boat riding are hereby suspended indefinitely.



“No shoot on all locations nationwide on Thursday, 11th April 2024, and the film titled ‘The Other Side of Life’ is suspended indefinitely.

“Also, no actor is allowed to work with Adamma Luke as a producer till further notice, while we keep searching for the bodies of the remaining persons,” President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, said in a statement.





GA/DO

Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;







